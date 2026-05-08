Ballari SP’s gunman arrested for alleged extortion from ration rice smugglers

Ballari: Three persons, including the gunman of the Ballari Superintendent of Police, have been arrested for allegedly extorting a Rs 3 lakh bribe from ration rice smugglers, Karnataka Police said on Friday.

Devaraj, the arrested gunman, was attached to Ballari SP Suman Pennekar.

According to the police, Devaraj, along with his associates, intercepted two trucks carrying rice allegedly meant for illegal transportation to Andhra Pradesh. Claiming to be part of the SP’s squad, the accused allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 5 lakh and threatened to seize the trucks and send the transporters to jail if the money was not paid.

The accused later allegedly settled for Rs 3 lakh.

Police said the Ballari district police had launched a special operation to curb the illegal transportation of ration rice to Andhra Pradesh and other states, under which hundreds of cases have already been registered. Taking advantage of the ongoing crackdown, Devaraj allegedly extorted money from ration rice smugglers in the name of the SP’s squad.

Devaraj’s role came to light after alleged rice smuggler Sharabhayya, distressed after allegedly paying Rs 3 lakh, lodged a complaint at the Moka police station. In his complaint, he stated that the accused had threatened to seize the lorries and send him to jail if he failed to pay the money.

Subsequently, SP Pennekar reportedly directed officials to arrest Devaraj.

The Moka police registered an FIR and initiated an investigation into the matter. Police have also recorded the statement of Sharabhayya regarding the role of the arrested gunman.

The incident has caused embarrassment to the Karnataka Police, and the SP herself is said to be closely monitoring the investigation.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had allegedly been extorting money in the name of the SP squad. More details are yet to emerge regarding the case.