Balloon with Pakistan flag found in J&K’s Samba

Jammu: A balloon with a Pakistani flag and name was found on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district on the Indian side of the International Border (IB).

Officials said that a suspicious balloon was found in the Palauna village of the Ghagwal sector of Samba district in the morning, creating a stir.

“The balloon had Pakistan’s name and flag mark on it. This balloon was found in the fields by a woman of the village. After finding the balloon, the woman immediately informed the local people and police post Ghagwal. The police team reached the spot and seized the balloon,” officials said.

“At present, the police are investigating the matter as to where this balloon came from and whether there is any conspiracy behind it. Earlier also, incidents of finding such balloons have come to the fore in the border areas. Security agencies are seriously investigating the matter”, officials added.

Terrorist outfits, with the help of Pakistan’s ISI, have been using drones to send arms, ammunition, drugs and cash to sustain terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

These drones would be picked up by the terrorists or their overground workers (OGWs) from pre-decided spots.

At times, terrorist outfits have been found digging tunnels under the International Border to use such passages for infiltration and weapons ferrying.

Border security force (BSF) guarding the International Border in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts of the union territory has in place an elaborate anti-drone mechanism.

It is because of this mechanism that, during the last few months, drone sightings and landings have come down appreciably.

Jammu and Kashmir has a 740-km-long Line of Control (LoC) and a 480-km-long International Border (IB) with Pakistan.

Drones were often used by terrorist outfits both along the LoC and the IB.

The Indian Army guards the LoC, while the BSF guards the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir.