Land Trades’ Ultra-Luxury Project ‘Altura’ in Mangalore – Nears Completion

Mangaluru: Land Trades Builders & Developers, a trusted name in premium residential projects, is on the verge of completing their 32-storey high-rise luxury apartment project ‘Altura’ at Bendoorwell, Mangaluru. This much-anticipated development is set to redefine urban living in the city, offering a sophisticated and upscale lifestyle to its residents.

With the structural work now fully completed, the interiors and exterior finishing are progressing swiftly. A model Apartment is also ready to give prospective homeowners an exclusive preview of the ultramodern features and world-class amenities that makes Altura a stand out in Mangaluru’s skyline. The project is expected to be fully ready for occupancy in the coming months.

Speaking about the milestone, K Shrinath Hebbar, Founder of Land Trades, said, “Altura is a testament to our commitment to providing world-class living experiences in Mangaluru. With unmatched luxury, state-of-the-art amenities, and a prime location, this project is designed to exceed customer expectations and set new benchmarks in premium residential living.”

Altura is one among five high-rise residential projects currently being developed by Land Trades, including Shivabhag at Kadri, Pristine at Chilimbi, BMK Sky Villa at Vas Lane, and Mahalaxmi near Sri Gokarnanatheshwara Temple at Kudroli Alake. These new developments follow the company’s earlier successes with landmark projects such as Solitaire at Hat Hill and Maurishka Palace at Kadri Kambla.

Now in its 33rd year, Land Trades remains the only property developer in Mangaluru with five simultaneous high-rise projects under construction. The company’s focus on innovation, customer satisfaction, and adherence to global construction standards has earned it an outstanding reputation in the real estate sector.

Expansion Plans in Luxury Segment

Homebuyer’s Positive response to its luxury projects, Land Trades is set to launch three more high-rise residential projects in prime locations across Mangaluru. These upcoming developments will continue the brand’s legacy of offering premium lifestyle residences, featuring cutting-edge architectural designs, state-of-the-art amenities, and superior construction quality. With a commitment to elevating urban living experiences, Land Trades aims to cater to the growing demand for luxury homes in the city.

A New Benchmark in Luxury Living

Situated in the prestigious Bendoor locality, Altura is a sanctuary of elegance and comfort. Its towering 32-storey structure offers breathtaking panoramic views of Mangaluru’s scenic landscape. Built on 1.3 acres of prime land, Altura comprises 114 premium apartments featuring spacious 3BHK and 4BHK configurations ranging from 1612 sq. ft. to 2645 sq. ft.

Designed to provide a resort-like experience, Altura is equipped with world-class amenities, including an exclusive Rooftop clubhouse with an infinity pool overlooking the Arabian Sea, a banquet hall, gym, sky lounge, yoga room, Jacuzzi, steam rooms, and a dedicated children’s play area.

The grand entrance, multi-level parking with electric charging stations, two-storey podium façade, high-speed elevators, 24/7 security, full-power backup, and advanced rainwater harvesting & sewage treatment systems make Altura a truly self-sufficient and sustainable residential development.

Prime Location & Seamless Connectivity

Altura enjoys an enviable location, with essential establishments such as Kadri Temple, St. Agnes College, St. Sebastian’s Church, Father Muller Medical College, Colaco Hospital, and major commercial hubs all within easy reach. Its proximity to prominent shopping centers, fine dining restaurants, and public transport networks ensures a lifestyle of convenience and exclusivity.

Unwavering Commitment to Excellence

Land Trades is renowned for its meticulous approach to project conceptualization, superior quality construction, and adherence to Vastu principles. With a flawless track record of on-time project completion, clear legal documentation, and full regulatory compliance with MCC and RERA, the company ensures a hassle-free home-buying experience.

With its transparent transactions, unmatched customer service, and after-sales support, Land Trades has earned the trust of homeowners, NRIs, professionals, and corporate buyers alike.

Superior Construction by MFAR

Altura’s construction is being executed by MFAR Constructions, a name synonymous with quality and excellence in the construction industry. MFAR has a proven track record of delivering iconic projects, including Solitaire at Chilimbi, Nakshatra at Mannagudda, and Atlantis at Bendoorwell. Their expertise ensures that Altura meets the highest standards of construction, durability, and design, reinforcing Land Trades’ commitment to delivering the finest residential spaces.

Exclusive Premium Client Base

Land Trades enjoys an exclusive client base, including domestic buyers, doctors, business people, NRIs, professionals, and corporate houses. The firm’s premium positioning and excellent customer satisfaction track record ensure repeat purchases and positive references from existing residents. This loyal customer base reflects the brand’s commitment to quality, trust, and long-term value.

About Land Trades

Established in 1992 by first-generation entrepreneur K Shrinath Hebbar, Land Trades Builders & Developers has emerged as one of Mangaluru’s most respected real estate firms. An ISO 9000:2015 certified company with a ‘DA2’ Real Estate Developer Rating from CRISIL, Land Trades has pioneered premium residential layouts and high-rise apartment projects in the city.

The company boasts an impressive portfolio of 42 completed projects, delivering over 3,500 homes spanning 42.52 lakh sq. ft. of built-up space. Its ongoing projects include:

– PRISTINE: A 37-storey skyscraper at Chilimbi with 102 premium 3BHK and 4BHK apartments overlooking the Arabian Sea.

– SHIVABAGH: A 32-storey high-rise at Kadri with 142 luxury residences, including 3BHK, 4BHK, 5BHK apartments, and 6BHK duplexes.

– BMK SKY VILLA: A 24-storey tower at Vas Lane with 23 ultra-spacious vertical villas, each occupying an entire floor.

– MAHALAXMI: A 33-storey luxury residential development near Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatheshwara Temple with 160 elegant 2BHK and 3BHK apartments.

– VIKRAM (Commercial): A premium commercial hub near PVS Junction, ideal for showrooms, offices, and boutiques.

– SYNERGY (Commercial): A modern business complex at Yeyyadi Junction on Airport Road, catering to premium business ventures.

With an unwavering commitment to quality, transparency, and timely delivery, Land Trades continues to be the top choice for home buyers in Mangaluru.

For more details, visit: www.landtrades.in

TO CONNECT WITH LAND TRADES, CALL OR WHATSAPP – 9880742159 | 9845084866 | 9611531026

Land Trades Builders & Developers Pvt Ltd

‘Milestone25’, 5th Floor,

Collectors Gate Junction, Balmatta

Mangalore – 575002

Phone: +91 8882777444 |

E-mail: sales@landtrades.in

Visit website: www.landtrades.in



