Spread the love



















Ban on Eid Al Fitr gatherings announced in Oman

The Sultanate of Oman announced on Monday that gatherings will not be allowed during the Eid Al Fitr holidays, adding that the tradition is risky at the moment because of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

The Royal Oman Police has been asked by the supreme committee to impose fines and temporary detention for any violators, Arabic daily Al Bayan reported.

Additionally, the committee has issued a decision, according to which everyone must wear a face mask in public areas, including all commercial and industrial locations and while using public transport, and private and public work areas.

Share this: Tweet



Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Email



Like this: Like Loading...