Bandhutva Christmas 2024 held at St. Anna Church, Kelarai

Mangaluru: The parish council of St. Anna Church, Kelarai, organized the “Bandhutva Christmas 2024” program on Sunday, December 22, 2024, from 6 PM to 7:30 PM at the Kelarai Golden Jubilee Hall.

The event was presided over by Fr. Sylvester D’Costa, the parish priest of Kelarai Church. Guests included Anand Master, a retired teacher from Bijai Lourdes School and a resident of Neermarga, and another chief guest, Mohammed Shafique from Kausari Kukkaje (Religious Head of Al-Mubarak Juma Masjid, Malar). Also present on the stage were Sridhar, President of Neermarga Gram Panchayat; Santosh D’Costa, Vice President of the Parish Council; Selin D’Mello, Secretary; Lucy Rodrigues, Coordinator of the Commissions; Sr. Cecilia Crasta from Fatima Convent; and Sr. Jiji from Arogyamata Convent. Members of the Neermarga Gram Panchayat were also in attendance.

The dignitaries on stage shared messages of harmony and symbolically cut the Christmas cake, distributing sweets to spread joy.

Members of the ICYM (Indian Catholic Youth Movement) opened the program with a prayer hymn, invoking blessings from God. This was followed by a beautiful Bharatanatyam performance for the song “Mary’s Boy Child” and other performances by the students of St. Anna School, including interfaith dances and a Christmas tableau.

The event witnessed participation from people of Hindu, Muslim, and Christian faiths. The president distributed Kuswar (Christmas sweets) boxes to the dignitaries on stage and all the invitees, extending warm wishes. In his message, he emphasized the importance of continuing this bond of unity through future celebrations like Diwali, Ganesh Chaturthi, and Bakrid, ensuring that this fellowship remains alive.

The program’s videography and photography were handled by Mr. Lambert Alvares and Mr. Victor D’Souza. Santosh D’Costa welcomed everyone, and Godwin Vas compered the event.