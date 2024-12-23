Sauhardya Koota Celebrates Christmas Spirit of Love and Harmony at Infant Mary Church, Bajjodi

Mangaluru: In a remarkable display of interfaith unity, Infant Mary Church in Bajjodi hosted a Sauhardya Koota on the morning of Sunday, December 22, aimed at sharing the profound messages of love, peace, and joy that characterize the Christmas season. The event, presided over by the parish priest, Fr. Dominic Vas, served as a platform for fostering communal harmony and celebrating the essence of Christmas, which transcends religious boundaries.

In attendance were esteemed guests, including Keshava Maroli, Naveen D’Souza, and James Praveen, all local corporators; Dharmayya, a retired Deputy Police Commissioner; Dinesh Kumar and Bhuganga, both retired Assistant Sub-Inspectors. Their presence underscored the collaborative spirit of the event aimed at uniting diverse communities in a shared celebration.

The program commenced with a soul-stirring prayer song performed by the parish catechism children, setting a reverent tone for the gathering. Mrs. Irene Pinto extended a warm welcome to all attendees, emphasizing the significance of coming together during such a festive season. Following this, the guests of honor participated in a ceremonial lamp-lighting, symbolizing hope and unity.

A captivating dance rendition by the parish children followed the lighting ceremony, showcasing the talent and enthusiasm of the youth in celebrating the joyous occasion. Keshava Maroli, one of the corporators, delivered an inspiring address, emphasizing that Christmas embodies the ideals of love, joy, and harmony. He urged the audience to come together as one community, irrespective of caste, creed, or religion and extended heartfelt Christmas greetings to all present.

The program continued with a poignant dramatization by the altar servers, who vividly enacted the key events in the life of Jesus Christ, including His birth, ministry, death, and resurrection. This tableau not only educated the attendees about the significance of Christmas but also served to engage and enthrall all present.

In his address, Fr. Dominic Vas shared a profound Christmas message, drawing parallels between the birth of Christ and the teachings found in the Bhagavad Gita, thereby emphasizing the universal values of love and compassion. He quoted a notable sloka from the Gita, affirming that the core message of Christmas is encapsulated in the notion that “God loved mankind so much that He gave His only Son.” Fr. Vas stressed that Christ’s incarnation as a man signifies a divine connection with all humanity and serves as a reminder that peace, joy, and love should permeate our lives. He urged attendees to dismantle barriers between individuals and work towards building bridges, echoing the sentiment that we are all God’s children.

The gathering concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Sri Prakash Saldanha, the Vice President of the Parish Pastoral Council (PPC), who expressed gratitude to all who contributed to the successful organization of the event. Mrs. Rikita Cutinha expertly compered the program, guiding attendees through the various segments with warmth and eloquence.

In a heartening gesture of inclusivity, Christmas cakes were distributed among the participants, including many non-Christian brethren, further spreading the joy and spirit of Christmas throughout the community. This event not only celebrated a pivotal moment in the Christian calendar but also reinforced the importance of unity, respect, and mutual understanding among different faiths.