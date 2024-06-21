Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to begin India visit starting Friday

New Delhi: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will begin a two-day state visit to India starting Friday at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This will be the first incoming bilateral state visit after the formation of the government in India following the 18th Lok Sabha elections.

The External Affairs Ministry stated that, during her visit, Sheikh Hasina will hold bilateral consultations with PM Modi and is also scheduled to call-on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is scheduled to call-on the Bangladeshi Prime Minister on Friday.

Sheikh Hasina was among the international leaders who attended the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Modi and the Union Council of Ministers on June 9, earlier this month.