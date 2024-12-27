Bangladesh Secretariat building fire: Home Secretary to head probe committee

Dhaka: A high-level committee headed by the Home Secretary will probe the massive fire incident in the eight-story building in the Bangladeshi government’s secretariat, a key administrative hub of the country in capital Dhaka, early Thursday.

Officials said that 19 fire engines fought the blaze which broke out overnight at building No. 7 of the compound.

The fire sent thick black smoke into the air, visible several kilometers away from several spaces on the east end of the building.

Firefighting units of the Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force, along with members of the Border Guard Bangladesh and Rapid Action Battalion, reached the spot to fight the blaze, which was under control at around 8 am. after over six hours of frantic efforts.

Muhammad Jahed Kamal, Director General of the Department of Fire Service and Civil Defence, told journalists that the massive fire caused significant damage to the building’s fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth floors as the flames spread rapidly along the electrical lines.

He said firefighters entered various rooms in the building to ensure the fire was entirely extinguished, Xinhua news agency reported.

“We cannot immediately confirm the cause of the fire until we receive an investigation committee’s report,” Bangladeshi interim government’s Home Advisor Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said on Thursday.

“Instructions have been given for the formation of a high-powered investigation committee,” the advisor added.

Meanwhile, the interim government said that the extent of the damage caused by the fire is not yet known and the Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus has ordered the formation of a ministry-based investigation committee to assess the damage and uncover the cause of the fire.

According to Environment Advisor Syeda Rizwana Hasan, the probe committee will submit its preliminary report within three days.

Hasan stated that the Home Secretary will be heading the committee.