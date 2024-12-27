K’taka govt announces 7-day mourning in honour of Dr. Manmohan Singh

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has announced seven days of mourning and also declared a one-day holiday for schools and colleges on Friday in the backdrop of the demise of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh who passed away at the age of 92 in Delhi on Thursday night.

Deputy Karnataka Chief Minister and state unit Congress President D.K. Shivakumar has announced in the emergency press meet at Belagavi that the party has cancelled “Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ convention scheduled to take place on Saturday. The convention was planned as part of the centenary celebration of Mahatma Gandhi taking over as president of the Congress.

“In the very platform where the convention was organised, a condolence meeting for Manmohan Singh is being organised at 10.30 a.m. We will announce programmes after talking to the CM and party seniors,” Shivakumar said.

“On Friday, all programmes of the government and party have been cancelled. It is our duty to take part in the final rites of our leader Manmohan Singh. Including senior leaders of the party, few of us are travelling to Delhi. Dr. Manmohan Singh has contributed to Karnataka especially to Bengaluru. One day is not enough to talk about him,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said: “I am deeply saddened by the passing away of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Ji. Immense knowledge, visionary thoughts and efficient leadership will make him an eternal personality in India. A statesman of unparalleled wisdom, his leadership and vision left an indelible mark on our nation

“It was during his tenure as PM that I became the CM of Karnataka for the first time. His encouragement of our budgetary measures and the influence of landmark UPA policies like the Right to Food Act shaped Karnataka’s progress and welfare initiatives. The UPA government’s Right to Food Act has given a new dimension to our state’s progress.”

“Bharat has become poorer by losing a statesman politician who preferred work over words. Let his soul rest in peace. His family and crores of supporters get strength at this hour,” he added.

Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said: “Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh avaru, a visionary economist, statesman, and former Prime Minister who steered India through critical times with grace and wisdom.

“His contributions to India’s economic reforms, global stature, and democratic values will forever be remembered. Dr. Singh was a beacon of integrity, humility, and intellect in public life, inspiring generations of leaders and citizens alike. His loss leaves a void that cannot be filled. May God grant his family and friends the strength to bear this irreparable loss.”

Karnataka unit BJP president B.Y. Vijaynedra said: “Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh. From pioneering economic reforms that opened India’s gates to global markets, to steering the nation through turbulent times as Prime Minister, his contributions remain monumental. He will be remembered for his dignity, his intellect, and his unwavering commitment to India’s progress. May his soul rest in peace, and may his family find strength in this difficult hour.”



