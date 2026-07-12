Bankipur bypolls: BJP nominee seeks Nitish Kumar’s blessings before filing nomination

Patna: Neeraj Kumar Sinha, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate for the Bankipur Assembly by-election, paid a courtesy visit to former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday to seek his blessings.

State BJP president Sanjay Sarawagi accompanied him.

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh was also present at the meeting, where the NDA leaders discussed the Bankipur Assembly by-election.

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh extended best wishes to Neeraj Sinha and expressed confidence that the NDA would enter the electoral fray with full strength and unity, ultimately securing victory in the Bankipur constituency.

Former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar wished the BJP candidate well and advised him to always stay active among the public and work with a spirit of public service.

He expressed hope that the NDA-backed candidate will win the public’s trust and give new momentum to the development of Bankipur.

Neeraj Kumar Sinha said that the guidance and blessings of senior leaders would serve as a source of inspiration for him.

He stated that if he receives people’s mandate, he will accord top priority to Bankipur development, expansion of basic infrastructure, strengthening of civic amenities, and the resolution of local issues.

State BJP chief Sanjay Sarawagi affirmed that the NDA alliance was solidly standing behind Neeraj Kumar with full unity.

He expressed confidence that the public would place their trust in the NDA alliance’s candidate, based on the development work undertaken by the double engine dispensation in Bihar.

It is worth noting that the BJP had initially named Abhishek Kumar as its candidate for this by-election, but he later announced his decision not to contest due to family reasons. NDA candidate Neeraj Sinha is likely to file his nomination papers on July 13.