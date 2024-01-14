Bantwal MLA Rajesh Naik Injured in Road Mishap at Bajpe PS Limits

Mangaluru: In a road mishap, MLA of Bantwal Constituency, Rajesh Naik was injured while crossing the road in the Bajpe police station limits here on January 14.

According to the police, on January 14 at around 1:30 pm, MLA Rajesh Naik was crossing the road in front of Gopal Krishna Temple, Tenka Yadapadavu after attending the Puja. A swift car bearing Registration No KA 19 MD 6298 on its way to Mangaluru from Moodbidri, hit Rajesh Naik and sped away.

After the incident, the car was intercepted at Gurupur Junction with the help of 112 Hoysala and brought to the police station.

Rajesh Naik suffered injuries in both his knees and is under treatment in the hospital.

Based on the complaint by Pawan Kumar, an eye witness at the spot, an FIR is registered in the Bajpe Police Station under section 279, 337 IPC, 134(a)(b) against the car driver and further investigation is on.