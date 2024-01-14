One Dead and 6 injured after Fire breaks out at JPC Company in Baikampady

Mangaluru: One person died and six other workers were injured after a fire broke out while they were working at the Jones Petro Chemical Pvt Ltd Company, Bykampady on January 13 night.

The deceased has been identified as Ronald Paul (64). According to the police, Ronald Paul and six others were working on an empty oil tank. While Ronald was carrying out welding work at the top of the tank, a fire broke out at the spot and Ronald sustained burn injuries. The other six workers working on the floor suffered minor injuries. Ronald fell about 20 feet down from the top of the tank and suffered injuries on his head and stomach.

Ronald was rushed to A J Hospital for treatment, but he succumbed to injuries later in the night.

A case under section 304A, 337 IPC is registered in the Panamboor Police Station against the owner of the company and an investigation is on.