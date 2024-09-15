Bantwal MLA Seeks Action against Ex-Municipal President for Alleged Communal Provocation

Bantwal: MLA Rajesh Naik has directed District Superintendent of Police Yatin Kumar to take immediate action against former Bantwal Municipality President Mohammed Shareef for allegedly circulating a provocative voice message on social media. The message, which mentions Hindu leader Sharan Pumpwell, has the potential to incite communal riots.

Shareef, a Congress activist and rowdy-sheeter, has a history of attempting to disturb peace in the area, said MLA Naik. The police department has taken serious note of this incident and has requested the SP to take legal action against him.

In a statement, MLA Naik urged the authorities to prevent any potential communal clashes in Bantwal and maintain peace in the region.