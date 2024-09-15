MLA Dr. Bharath Shetty Urges Police to Cancel Eid Milad Procession Amidst Fear of Communal Clashes

Mangaluru: MLA Dr. Bharath Shetty has requested the police department to cancel the Eid Milad-un-Nabi procession, citing concerns of communal violence. He alleged that religious fanatics are conspiring to create unrest.

Dr. Shetty stated that there is no tradition of taking out processions during Eid Milad celebrations, and this year’s event has the potential to spark communal tensions. He pointed to a social media post by a communal element from B.C. Road, Kaikamba, who allegedly challenged Hindu leaders to confront him.

The MLA expressed concern that inaction by the police against this individual could lead to widespread violence in the district. He urged the District Superintendent of Police to take immediate action against the miscreants and cancel the procession to maintain law and order.

Dr. Shetty emphasized that Hindus have always exercised restraint but will not hesitate to retaliate if provoked.