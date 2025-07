Bantwal: Youth Dies in Car Crash

Bantwal: A car crashed into a road divider and overturned, resulting in the death of the driver at the scene in Thumbay on the afternoon of Saturday, July 5.

The deceased has been identified as Noufal, a resident of Pavuru. Reports indicate that he had purchased a Swift car from a BC Road resident named Usman earlier that same day. The incident occurred while he was driving the newly acquired vehicle.