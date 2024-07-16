Barkha Bisht shares same life mantra as her role in ‘Mera Balam Thanedaar’

Mumbai: Actress Barkha Bisht, who has been roped in by the makers of the family drama ‘Mera Balam Thanedaar’ to essay the role of Meethi Maai, has called it a ‘breath of fresh air’, revealing how she shares the same life mantra as that of her character.

‘Mera Balam Thanedaar’ follows the marital journey of IPS Officer Veer (Shagun Pandey) and the lively Bulbul (Shruti Choudhary). Barkha portrays Meethi Maai, whose catchphrase is “meetha meetha bolo.”

Meethi Maai is a graceful ‘god-woman’ devoted to Lord Krishna, armed with a bansuri (flute) in one hand and a pouch of toffees in the other.

Speaking about the role, the ‘Doli Saja Ke’ actress said: “I’m thrilled to make my return to television after so many years, and what better way than with ‘Mera Balam Thanedaar’. The role of Meethi Maai is a breath of fresh air – she’s a character that stands out in her uniqueness.”

“As a graceful and witty ‘god-woman’ devoted to Lord Krishna, she brings a fascinating dynamic to the show. She’s deeply respected for her spiritual strength, having just returned to her Ashram in Ajmer after intense tapasya, yet she’s far from being regressive,” shared Barkha.

She further revealed: “Interestingly, Meethi Maai and I share the same life mantra – ‘meetha meetha bolo’. It’s a philosophy I’ve always believed in, and now I get to embody it on screen. As for the differences between Meethi Maai and myself, well, that’s a sweet mystery I’ll leave for viewers to unravel as they watch the show.”

“I can’t wait for everyone to see how she stirs things up between Veer and Bulbul. I can only say get ready for some sweet surprises and more mysteries,” concluded Barkha.

Fresh from a year of intense tapasya (penance), Meethi Maai returns to her Ajmer ashram, followed by a parade of devotees who swear by her miracle-producing prayers. It seems Lord Krishna has blessed her with magical powers that leave everyone humbled and awestruck.

In the current storyline, Veer and Bulbul hatch a plan to expose Diksha, Veer’s meddling and envious sister-in-law, while also finding out about an impending bomb blast.

It will be interesting to see whether Veer will succeed in preventing the bomb blast and unmasking the mastermind behind it.

‘Mera Balam Thanedaar’ airs on Colors.