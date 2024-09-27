‘Baseless’, CM Vijayan dismisses MLA Anvar’s allegations

New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, presently in Delhi, on Friday, dismissed all the allegations levelled by Independent legislator P.V. Anvar over the ADGP Ajith Kumar and political secretary P. Sasi matter.

“Anvar before also had levelled allegations and we had doubts about them, but we did not dismiss them, instead we took steps for a probe by a top official since a legislator was saying so,” said CM Vijayan.

“Yesterday he said he is not happy and now it’s become very clear that he is against the party, Left and the government. He has aired what the political opponents of the party often say, and it’s now clear as he said he will not attend the party legislative meeting, which means we all know where he is heading,” said CM Vijayan.

“I am dismissing all the statements of Anvar as baseless but the already announced probe will go forward. I will meet again in detail at a later date,” said CM Vijayan while walking away.

Anvar has accused Ajith Kumar of holding secret meetings with the leaders of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and also alleged that the CM was in the know of this. Anvar has also alleged that CM’s political secretary P.Sasi was engaged in numerous nefarious activities.

The Kerala unit of the CPI(M) has also slammed Anvar.

Anvar has also attacked State Tourism Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas, who is CM Vijayan’s son-in-law.

State Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian and a very close aide of CM Vijayan said: “He was standing with the Left and has now turned a traitor. There is no ideological thing that is guiding him, instead, he is going forward with a vested interest and that is now becoming more and more evident. His actions are becoming fodder for those who are against our party.”

“Anvar has raised issues and is being looked into by both the party and the government and instead of waiting for its outcome, he is continuing his attack, which in no way is acceptable,” added Cherian.

Kannur strongman and veteran CPI(M) leader P.Jayarajan said Anvar has become a pawn in the hands of those against the CPI(M).

The youth wing of the party said Anvar is merely saying what the right-wing media has been saying against the CPI(M).

On Friday, unfazed by the remarks of the CPI(M), Anvar said, “I am the least scared or worried about what I have said and I will continue to reveal more and more.”

Meanwhile, all the state party leaders are in Delhi. CM Vijayan and State party secretary M.V. Govindan held a closed-door meeting and the latter will be meeting the media to outline the party’s stand on Anvar.

Veteran party central committee member A.K. Balan said Anvar revealed all this based on a conspiracy hatched to target CM Vijayan and his family.

“We are not worried as we expected things like this since our 24th Party Congress is around the corner. It is now clear that the Congress is ready to welcome back Anvar from the statements of a few Congress leaders,” said Balan.