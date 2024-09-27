One killed, 20 injured in collision between two college buses in Telangana

Hyderabad: One person was killed and at least 20 students were injured when two buses of a college collided near Narsapur in Telangana’s Medak district on Friday.

The buses of BV Raju Institute of Technology (BVRIT) collided head-on near Classic Garden on the outskirts of the town.

Drivers of both the buses were critically injured. Police and locals had a tough time pulling out the drivers who were trapped in the badly mangled cabins.

Both the drivers were shifted to the government hospital in Narsapur. One of them succumbed while undergoing treatment. He was identified as Nagaraju (50), a resident of Patancheru.

The condition of the other driver, Yadagiri is stated to be critical. At least 20 students travelling in both buses also received grievous injuries.

The students with bleeding injuries were seen being brought out of the buses. They were shifted by ambulances to different hospitals in Narsapur, Sangareddy and Hyderabad.

Quoting the eye-witnesses, police said the buses collided while the driver of one of them tried to avoid hitting an auto-rickshaw.

Narsapur Circle Inspector John Reddy and others rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to hospitals.

The body of deceased driver Nagaraju was shifted to the mortuary at the government hospital in Narsapur for autopsy.

The accident led to a traffic jam for up to four kilometres on the Narsapur-Sangareddy road. Police arranged a JCB and a crane to remove buses from the road.

Police, the staff of the college, and local people were trying to clear the traffic jam.

The Circle Inspector said they had registered a case and took up further investigation.

BVRIT is a leading college which has its campus at Narsapur in Medak district. On learning about the accident, the officials from the college and the district administration rushed to the spot.