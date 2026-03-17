Basketball: NBA gearing up to vote on expansion, looking to add two more teams

Los Angeles: The National Basketball Association (NBA) is reportedly set to take a significant step toward expansion, with team owners expected to vote next week on whether the league should formally explore adding two new franchises.

“It’s not a secret, we’re looking at this market in Las Vegas. We are looking at Seattle,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told the press last December. Since then, expansion has remained a focal topic, with multiple local media outlets reporting that the issue will be discussed by the league’s Board of Governors.

If approved, the process would begin immediately, with the league targeting the 2028-29 season for the debut of both new teams, reports Xinhua.

The vote is scheduled to take place during the NBA’s Board of Governors meetings from March 24 to 25. Sources familiar with the discussions said support among owners has been growing, potentially paving the way for the league to solicit and evaluate ownership bids in both cities.

While the initial vote would not formally award franchises, it would represent the first concrete step toward expanding the league to 32 teams. Any such decision requires approval from 23 of the NBA’s 30 owners.

Industry executives expect the bidding process to draw strong interest from wealthy investors and ownership groups. Early projections suggest expansion franchises could sell for between 7 billion U.S. dollars and 10 billion U.S. dollars each, potentially placing both teams among the most valuable in the league.

The appeal of the two markets, combined with the NBA’s current collective bargaining agreement designed to promote competitive balance, is expected to fuel an aggressive bidding environment. Meanwhile, expansion has become increasingly attractive to owners, driven in part by the league’s rapidly rising franchise valuations.

In 2022, Mat Ishbia purchased the Phoenix Suns for 4 billion U.S. dollars, setting a record at the time. That mark was quickly surpassed. In 2025, the Boston Celtics were sold to Bill Chisholm for 6.1 billion U.S. dollars, before the Los Angeles Lakers were acquired by Mark Walter in a deal valued at 10 billion U.S. dollars, the highest price ever paid for a U.S. professional sports franchise. The Portland Trail Blazers also changed ownership in 2025, when Tom Dundon purchased the team for 4.25 billion U.S. dollars.

Despite strong financial incentives, some owners remain cautious. Expansion would dilute existing ownership stakes by increasing the number of teams from 30 to 32, reducing each franchise’s share of league equity. As a result, some owners are seeking clarity on final bid valuations and franchise fees before committing to the plan.

Nevertheless, momentum appears to be building within the league office and among team governors. Both Las Vegas and Seattle are widely viewed as attractive markets capable of generating substantial revenue, with Seattle long considered one of the most viable candidates for NBA expansion.

Seattle lost the SuperSonics in 2008 when the franchise relocated to Oklahoma City and became the Oklahoma City Thunder following a dispute over arena funding. The SuperSonics had been part of the NBA since 1967 and maintained a strong fan base in the region.

If franchises are ultimately awarded to Seattle and Las Vegas, both teams would likely be placed in the Western Conference, creating a potential imbalance between the two conferences. To maintain parity, one existing team would need to shift to the Eastern Conference, with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies viewed as the most likely candidates.

Beyond geography and ownership considerations, expansion would also involve a series of logistical steps. The league would conduct an expansion draft, allowing the new franchises to build initial rosters by selecting players from existing teams. Current NBA clubs would be permitted to protect at least eight players. Each expansion team would be required to draft a minimum of 14 players and could select no more than one player from any single franchise. They would also receive picks in the annual NBA Draft.

The addition of two new franchises would create dozens of roster spots, as well as coaching and front-office opportunities across the league. It could also lead to the establishment of new developmental teams in the NBA’s minor-league system.

The league typically allows roughly a year and a half between awarding a franchise and the team’s inaugural season. Based on that timeline, expansion teams would need to be formally approved by spring 2027 to meet the NBA’s target launch date of the 2028-29 season.