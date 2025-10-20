Bathing banned for fifth day at Courtallam waterfalls as heavy rains batter Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Heavy rains triggered by the northeast monsoon have continued to lash several parts of Tamil Nadu, causing overflowing rivers, rising reservoir levels, and flooding in low-lying areas across southern districts.

In Tenkasi, the downpour has led to a spectacular yet dangerous surge in the famous Courtallam waterfalls, forcing authorities to extend the bathing ban for the fifth consecutive day.

Torrential rainfall in the Western Ghats over the past week has filled streams and waterfalls across the region.

The Main Falls, Five Falls, Old Courtallam, Chitraruvi, and Puliyaruvi are all brimming with heavy inflows, turning into powerful torrents that pose safety risks for visitors.

With water gushing over the barriers and the current remaining dangerously strong, district officials have prohibited bathing in all waterfalls as a precautionary measure.

The restriction, first imposed last Thursday, continues for the fifth day on Monday, disappointing hundreds of tourists who arrived during the Deepavali holidays.

Many visitors, including Non-Resident Indians who came home for the festival season, expressed disappointment as they were denied access to the falls.

“The water flow is too high and unpredictable. Once the level recedes, the waterfalls will be reopened for tourists under police supervision,” said a senior police officer at Courtallam.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has stepped up precautionary measures across rain-affected districts. The State Disaster Management Authority has put rescue teams on standby and instructed District Collectors to ensure that relief centres are fully functional.

The Greater Chennai Corporation has increased the number of shelters in anticipation of heavy rainfall in urban areas.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai, the northeast monsoon, which set in on October 16, will intensify further this week.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari, Madurai, and the Nilgiris districts.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea as rough conditions prevail over the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Comorin areas.

The usually serene Courtallam waterfalls, now transformed into a thundering cascade, remain a breathtaking sight — but for safety reasons, they are off-limits to tourists until the monsoon subsides.