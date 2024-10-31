BCB oust 11 directors including former president Nazmul Hassan

Dhaka: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have ousted 11 directors from the board after they missed three or more consecutive meetings in accordance with the board constitution. Among those removed are former BCB president Nazmul Hassan and Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) chairman Sheikh Sohel.

The others include Manzur Kader, AJM Nasir Uddin, Anwarul Islam, Shafiul Alam Chowdhury, Ismail Haider Mallick, Tanvir Ahmed, Obeid Nizam, Gazi Golam Murtoza, and Nazib Ahmed. Additionally, the board accepted resignations from three other directors: Naimur Rahman, Khaled Mahmud, and Enayet Hossain Siraj in its 15th meeting at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Since the Awami League government was overthrown on August 5 following a violent student uprising, none of these directors have attended BCB meetings. Many have direct or indirect links to the Awami League. Nazmul previously served as the sports minister, Shafiul as an Awami League MP, and Nasir as Chattogram’s former mayor during the Awami League’s 15-year tenure. Sheikh Sohel and Nazib are related to Sheikh Hasina, the former Prime Minister, and Mallick was closely associated with Nazmul.

Prior to these departures, the BCB had 25 directors; following the recent removals, 10 remain, as one director had passed away before August.

To ensure the BCB remains functional and responsive to contemporary needs, the board has decided to form a Constitution Amendment Committee. This committee, to be headed by BCB Director Nazmul Abedeen as convener. The Committee will be responsible for assessing the current BCB Constitution, identifying areas of improvement and proposing amendments that align with the strategic goals and evolving needs of the BCB.

In a significant move to bolster athlete training, the BCB has approved the establishment of three fully equipped modern gyms at the Test venues in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet.

“The BCB is committed to delivering the 11th edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T20 with utmost excellence, supported by the Bangladesh Government,” the board said in a release. The BPL is scheduled to commence on December 30 with the final set for February 7, 2025.

The BCB has also agreed in principle to introduce a full-fledged e-ticket system for the 11th edition of the BPL, aiming to streamline the ticketing process for fans.