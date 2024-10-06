Be Cautious of Cyber Fraud: Gangolli Police Sub-Inspector Harish R

Kundapur: Recently, educated and professional individuals are increasingly falling victim to fraud. Therefore, be extremely cautious while transacting online or on cyber platforms,” advised Harish R, Deputy Inspector of Gangolli Police Station.

He was speaking at the cybercrime awareness workshop organized jointly by the Catholic Sabha Unit of Immaculate Conception Church, Gangolli, and the Media Commission on Sunday.

“If cyber or online crime is reported to the police immediately, it’s possible to recover lost money. As soon as you realize you’ve been cheated, call the 1930 helpline or file a complaint through the NCRP portal.”

Recently, various technical cybercrimes have been occurring, with hackers stealing private information. Beware of calls claiming to be from banks asking for OTP numbers, as this can lead to account theft.

Avoid losing money in haste, refrain from taking loans through apps, and be cautious when sharing photos on mobile status, Facebook, and Instagram. Note that officials from Customer Service, Income Tax, Police, or CBI will never request sensitive information via phone or email. He advised being vigilant and cautious when sharing personal information online.

Ovin Rebello, Manager of MCC Bank’s Brahmavar branch, provided information on cybercrime and digital payments.

Rev. Fr. Thomas Roshan D’Souza, Parish Priest, Edward Fernandes, President, Catholic Sabha Gangolli Unit, and Elroy Kiran Crasta, Former President, Catholic Sabha Udupi Pradesh were present.

Edward Fernandes welcomed the gathering, Elroy Kiran Crasta proposed a vote of thanks and Renita Barnes Compered the programme.



