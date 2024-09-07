BEAR RESCUED FROM SNARE TRAP CELEBRATES 3 YEARS OF FREEDOM AT BEAR SANCTUARY IN BANGALORE

A limping sloth bear was sighted by the forest department in the Tumkur district of Karnataka who had fallen victim to a deadly trap. Entrusted to Wildlife SOS for long-term care, she was named Millie and brought to the Bannerghatta Bear Rescue Centre in Bangalore. Rescued in 2021, Millie celebrates a heartwarming milestone as this year marks her third rescue anniversary.

Upon learning Millie’s situation, the organisation’s veterinary team rushed to her aid with safety nets and tranquilising equipment. After sedating the bear, the team removed the snare which was tightly wrapped around her right limb. The dangerous metal snare had left a gangrenous wound and a bacterial infection. The distressing situation required urgent medical attention and she was transferred to the Bannerghatta Bear Rescue Centre. Initially unable to walk, Millie’s transformative healing journey from a malnourished and dehydrated bear into a vibrant ursine is one worth celebrating.

With dedicated care by the team at the bear rescue facility over the past three years, the 5-year-old sloth bear has shown exemplary improvement in both physical and psychological aspects. Initially struggling with an aversion to food, she has transformed into a healthy bear. She is full of curiosity and actively engages with treat-filled enrichments with a particular fondness for peanut butter. Bearing her youthful energy, she loves to scale the trees in her enclosure while also taking restful sessions in her beloved hammock.

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, reflected stating, “Snare traps are commonly set by farmers to deter crop raiding by wild animals or by poachers. Millie’s plight reflects the gruelling threats that wild animals face due to this illegal practice. It emphasises the urgent need for sustained vigilance and stricter legal enforcement to protect wildlife.”

Dr. Arun A. Shah, Director of Veterinary and Research Operations at Wildlife SOS, said, “The tranquil surroundings of the Bannerghatta National Park has positively helped Millie heal with a renewed enthusiasm for life. Active engagement with her surroundings and her deep connections with the caregivers are positive signs of her recovery, reflecting her resilient spirit.”

Geeta Seshamani, Co-founder and Secretary of Wildlife SOS, added, “At the time of rescue, Millie was a shadow of the vibrant, spirited bear she is today. Her initial days were filled with uncertainty. But now Millie has emerged as a joy filled ursine which has been a rewarding experience for everyone involved.”

For info & pics, contact /WhatsApp Neel Ph. 9560011875 / email: news@wildlifesos.org

Wildlife SOS (www.wildlifesos.org) is a non-profit charity est 1998 with the objective of rescuing and rehabilitating wildlife in distress across India. Wildlife SOS runs wildlife & nature protection projects to promote conservation, combat poaching and curb illegal wildlife trafficking by working in partnership with the Government & indigenous communities to create sustainable, alternative livelihoods for erstwhile poacher communities.



