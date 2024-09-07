PM Modi shares video of interaction with ‘architects of India’s future’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared a video of his interaction with the nation’s leading and outstanding educators, who were conferred with the National Teachers Awards.

“Honoured to meet the outstanding educators who have been awarded the National Teachers’ Awards. Their passion and dedication to shaping young minds are truly inspiring,” PM wrote on X.

The free-wheeling interaction with ‘architects of India’s future’ took place at PM Modi’s residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

PM Modi commended the role of teachers in nation-building and also praised their dedication and the remarkable zeal, with which they have been nurturing the ‘citizens of tomorrow’.

He said that the National Teachers Awards was a recognition of their outstanding contribution to national service.

The awardees shared their teaching experience with the Prime Minister. They also talked about interesting techniques used by them to make learning more interesting. They also shared examples of social work being done by them along with their regular teaching work.

PM Modi also discussed the impact of the National Education Policy (NEP) and spoke about the significance of attaining education in one’s mother tongue. He suggested that the teachers teach local folklore to students in different languages so that the students get to develop multi-disciplinary skills and also get exposed to the vibrant and diverse culture of the country.

PM Modi also advised the teachers to take the students on educational tours to explore India’s diversity, as this will help them understand the country and its plurality holistically.

“This will also boost tourism and give a fillip to the local economy as well,” he said.

Prime Minister’s other suggestion to the awardee teachers was to encourage greater interaction with students via social media and inculcate the best practices so that everyone can learn, adapt and benefit from them.

PM Modi further lauded teachers’ role in rendering an important service to the nation and said that the responsibility of preparing today’s youth for Viksit Bharat rests in their hands.