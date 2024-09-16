Bellevision Bahrain celebrates Monthi Festh on September 12, 2024

The feast of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary “The Monti Fest” is a joyous occasion for all Mangaloreans. Bellevision Bahrain celebrates this feast every year with its members and well-wishers as one family. Under the leadership of President Rony Pinto, the Monti Fest was celebrated at Carlton Hotel on 12th September.

The MC for the evening Ivan Sequeira welcomed the gathering with beautiful song “Novench Jeevan Suru Karyan”. Sharmila Sequeira along with her children did the opening prayers. Since we have a rich tradition of honoring Mother Mary the statue of Infant Mother Mary, was carried in procession by the President along with the first harvest of rice by Preetham and Marita along with Warren and their new born baby boy Walden, followed by children and adults with fresh flowers to shower on Mama Mary placed at the beautifully decorated altar.

Fr. Ivan Pinto the visiting priest in Bahrain, recited a short prayer followed by flower showering ceremony. The elders Mrs. Monica Quodros and Mrs. Helen D’Souza symbolically removed the shell of the blessed new grains and mixed it with the milk. The novem and homemade cake by Naveen Mendonca was then served.

President Rony Pinto addressed the gathering and welcomed everyone. Tiny tots of Bellevision Bahrian amused us all with their graceful dance performance by honoring Mother Mary through the hymn Mama Mary help me be open.

As part of the entertainment, members and children sang melodious songs and teenage girls performed a lovely dance. Fr. Darrel, spiritual director of Konkani Community Bahrain and Fr. Ivan Pinto gave their beautiful message.

The main supporters of the celebration – Arun Fernandes, Ivan Sequeira and Rony Pinto were presented with statue of Infant Mary as a token of appreciation.

The registration counter was managed by Preethi Pinto and Alfreeda Castelino, colorful flowers were arranged by Arun Fernandes and Alwyn D’Souza. The new grains of rice were arranged by Sujay Pinto and Naveen Mendonca from Pamboor. Memorable moments were captured by Ronald Fernandes and Valentino Mathias played apt hymns and provided the musical support.

The main part of this family feast celebration is sitting together and eating of vegetarian meals on banana leaf. Traditional veg meals were prepared by Mr. Denis D’Sa and his team of Mysore Bhavan Restaurant. Sugarcane was provided to all children which was sponsored by Kishore D’Souza and Family. Nirmala Fernandes proposed the vote of thanks and thanked each and every one who rendered their support.