Security Beefed up over Tense Situation in BC Road

Bantwal: Tensions ran high in B C Road, as hundreds of Hindu activists gathered on September 16, in response to a provocative statement allegedly made by former Bantwal Municipality President Mohammed Sharief, challenging VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell.

Heavy police deployment was ensured to prevent any untoward incidents. Activists from various parts of Dakshina Kannada district converged near the B.C. Road temple, with speculation that VHP leaders, including Sharan Pumpwell and Bajrang Dal leader Punith Attavar, might arrive.

Two leaders from Mandya arrived in Mangaluru on Sunday night, but police attempts to detain them were unsuccessful. To prevent any untoward incidents or clashes, additional police personnel were deployed in BC Road.

District police officials, including senior officer Yatish, held talks with the Hindu activists, persuading them to leave the area.