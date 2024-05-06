Bellevision Bahrain holds Swimming Pool party

Bahrain: “The sun is hot but the water is cool, come splash and play at the party in the pool”

The weather forecast gave anxiety but nothing stopped the enthusiasm of Bellevision Bahrain members from enjoying the much awaited outdoor swimming pool picnic. The members, children and guests enjoyed the evening at Nabih Saleh pool on Tuesday 30th April 2024.

The evening began with the prayer led by Joel D’Sa followed by a warm welcome from the President Rony Pinto. Safety instructions were given to all. Registered members were divided into four groups to take part in the games and activities and were identified by color wrist bands.

The sports and entertainment secretaries – Joyce D’Souza and Valentino Mathias had prepared good number of team games and were assisted by Nirmala Fernandes to conduct the games. Points were allocated to each team and accordingly teams were presented with prizes at the end.

Valentino DJ’d the evening, Rony Fernandes captured beautiful moments, Vincent Martis assisted with hot and cold drinks, Nirmala Fernandes and Preethi Pinto took charge of the registration counter.

Grill items and dinner buffet was arranged by Denis D’Sa of Mysore Bhavan Restaurant. Naveen Mendonca had sponsored the delicious cake.

The weather was perfect with no hindrances, giving everyone the opportunity to enjoy the pool event. President thanked all those who helped in arranging the event and also expressed his thanks to each and every one for their continuous support and participation in making the evening a memorable one.

Report: Nirmala Fernandes

Pics: Ronald Fernandes