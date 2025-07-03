K’taka Cong seeks BJP MLC Ravikumar’s suspension for ‘objectionable’ remarks against Chief Secretary

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Congress has lodged a complaint against BJP MLC N. Ravikumar for using “unparliamentary” language and making “objectionable” remarks against Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) General Secretary V. Manohar submitted a complaint in this regard to the Chairman of the Legislative Council, Basavaraj Horatti, on Thursday.

Manohar stated that the Congress had also filed complaints with the Vidhana Soudha police station and the State Women’s Commission.

The Congress further demanded that Chairman Horatti suspend N. Ravikumar immediately and order an inquiry into his conduct.

Ravikumar made the “controversial” statement on Tuesday in the presence of the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, and police officials.

Expressing his displeasure over Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh not being present to receive a submission from a BJP delegation, Ravikumar allegedly said that she is always occupied during the day with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s work and only performs her government duties at night.

Manohar alleged that BJP MLC Ravikumar has repeatedly made remarks that defame and humiliate women.

On July 1, BJP leaders staged a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue within the premises of the Vidhana Soudha.

Following the protest, Ravikumar allegedly used objectionable language against Shalini Rajneesh, who holds the position of Chief Secretary. Manohar asserted that such comments constitute not only an offence against a top government official but also an insult to women.

Considering the nature of the language used, Manohar demanded that the Police Department be directed to register a case and initiate an investigation against Ravikumar.

He further pointed out that Ravikumar had previously used similar language against the Deputy Commissioner of Kalaburagi and later issued an apology.

“Ravikumar is someone who repeatedly disrespects women,” Manohar stated, demanding that appropriate steps be taken to suspend him from the post of MLC.

Manohar also criticised the delay in action, noting that no suo motu case had been registered even 48 hours after such a demeaning statement was made.

He recalled that Ravikumar had earlier stirred controversy by suggesting that Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Fauzia Tarannum might have come from Pakistan.

During a protest against Minister for RDPR, IT, and BT Priyank Kharge, Ravikumar had reportedly stated, “The Kalaburagi DC office has also lost its independence. The DC madam is also listening to what Congress leaders say. I don’t know whether the DC has come from Pakistan or is an IAS officer here.”



