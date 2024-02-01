‘BELOVED 2024’ – Young Couples Conference by Missionary Families of Christ

Mangaluru: In association with the Diocesan Family Life Service Centre, Bajjodi, Missionary Families of Christ (MFC) Mangaluru is organizing a one-day conference for young couples named ‘Beloved 2024’ on Sunday, February 4, 2024, at Sambrahma AC Hall, St Anthony Ashram, Jeppu, Mangaluru from 8.30 AM to 4.30 PM. Young couples below 15 years of marriage across all parishes under the Mangalore Diocese will participate in this programme.

The essence of this event is empowering and nurturing relationships, with faith-building sessions and activities designed for this purpose. MFC’s young couples will share insights into their own lives, highlighting how God has worked in their relationships, inspiring and strengthening other couples. This is the second of its kind in Mangalore, with the first program in 2019 being a resounding success.

Missionary Families of Christ (MFC) is a Catholic movement that works for the renewal of families in India and organizes a variety of programs every year that attract between 50 to 3000 participants. These programs are offered for the welfare of families, couples, youth and children and are instrumental in imparting various skills to the participants besides motivating them to be instruments of change in society.

Missionary Families of Christ – Mangaluru :

Formerly known as Couples for Christ, the present Missionary Families of Christ, Mangaluru is a lay Catholic evangelistic community dedicated to proclaiming Christ and defending faith, family, and life. The movement, initiated in 2003 in the Diocese of Mangalore under the guidance of Bishop Emeritus Aloysius Paul D’Souza, has now expanded to other dioceses such as Udupi, Bangalore & Shivamogga. In India, it operates under the Conference of the Catholic Bishops of India Family Commission, and under the family commissions in the respective dioceses. Fr Anil D’souza, Director – Family Commission is the Spiritual Director of MFC Mangalore.

A parallel programme will also be held for kids aged 4 to 12 years. Couples can register for this program online using this link: https://shorturl.at/nIQU2 .

For further details, kindly contact Anand D’silva at +91 98804 66614.



To know more about MFC log in to https://missionaryfamiliesofchrist.org/

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/MFCMangalore

Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/mfc_mangalore/