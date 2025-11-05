Bengal abduction & murder case: Gold trader’s family files police complaint against Rajganj BDO

Kolkata: The family of a gold trader, who was allegedly kidnapped and murdered in the Newtown area near Kolkata, has filed a police complaint against the Block Development Officer (BDO) of Rajganj in Jalpaiguri, the police said on Wednesday.

The family of the deceased businessman, Swapan Kamilya, has filed a complaint against Rajganj BDO Prashant Barman.

On October 28, Kamilya’s body was recovered from a ditch in Jatragachi.

Kamilya, a resident of Dilmatia village in West Midnapore district, had a gold shop in Duttabad in the Salt Lake area of Kolkata.

“During the investigation, it was found that gold jewellery was stolen from the house of Rajganj BDO Prashant Barman in August. Later, the caretaker of the house said that he had sold the stolen gold to Swapan Kamilya,” the police said.

After that, Barman went to Kamilya’s house in the West Midnapore district, but the gold trader was not at home.

Kamilya’s family alleged that the BDO had threatened to kill him and had submitted one such video to the Mohanpur police station.

According to the police, later, the BDO of Rajganj contacted Kamilya, and the trader promised to return the gold jewellery.

Accordingly, on October 27, Barman came to Kamilya’s gold shop in Duttabad, accompanied by five people.

“Kamilya and his house owner were picked up in a car and taken towards Newtown. After going some distance, the landlord was dropped off. The landlord could not say where Kamilya was taken,” the police said, quoting the complainant.

Police found Kamilya’s blood-soaked body the next day and sent it to R. G. Kar Medical College and Hospital.

According to police sources, there were multiple injury marks on the body.

On Tuesday, Kamilya’s brother-in-law, Debashis Kamilya, filed a written complaint at Bidhannagar South police station.

A case has been registered against Barman under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita’s sections related to kidnapping and murder, and destruction of evidence.

The Bidhannagar South police have collected CCTV footage of the area, and further investigation is underway.