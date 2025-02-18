Bengal Assembly to witness CM Mamata Banerjee, LoP Suvendu Adhikari’s speech war today

Kolkata: The West Bengal Assembly is all set to witness unprecedented theatrics on Tuesday during the second half of the ongoing budget session over parallel speeches by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the House and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari outside.

As per schedule, the Chief Minister is expected to arrive at the Assembly at around 1.30 p.m. and will deliver her address on the motion of thanks for the February 10 opening speech of Governor C.V. Ananda Bose. There is a possibility that the Chief Minister’s speech might be telecast live by the Assembly authorities.

Exactly at the same time, the LoP, who was suspended from the House for a month on Monday, will deliver his speech on the Governor’s address from outside the House. He has announced that his speech will also be telecast live through his social media page. Besides the personal social media account of the LoP, his speech will also be telecast live on a social media account which has been made for that purpose — ‘BJP legislature party’.

At the same time, BJP legislators will boycott the House during the Chief Minister’s address in the second half.

The LoP has already challenged that more people will listen to his speech than that of the Chief Minister. On Monday, besides the LoP, three other BJP legislators namely fashion designer–turned–politician Agnimitra Paul, Bankim Ghosh and Biswanath Karak were suspended from the House for a month.

The four BJP legislators were suspended after they protested following an adjournment motion brought by Paul on attacks on different Hindu religious festivals in the state, especially during the Saraswati Puja earlier this month was not admitted for discussion though Paul was allowed to read it out on the floor of the House.

The Speaker of the House Biman Bandopadhyay told the media persons that the four BJP legislators have been suspended since they resorted to unruly behaviour on the floor of the House by tearing apart the Assembly papers and then throwing the pieces towards the Speaker’s chair.