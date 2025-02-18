Shivraj Singh Chouhan, CM Mohan Yadav to inaugurate NAKSHA in MP’s Raisen today

Bhopal: Union Minister of Rural Development and Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will inaugurate the National Geospatial Knowledge-based Land Survey of Urban Habitations (NAKSHA) in Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen on Tuesday.

The Centre has introduced the ‘NAKSHA’ programme to create and update land records in urban areas. Department of Land Resources, Ministry of Rural Development has initiated this pilot programme in 152 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across 26 states and three Union Territories (UTs).

The occasion will be marked by the flying of drones, the launch of the Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) booklet, Video and flyer on the NAKSHA programme, the flagging of WDC Yatra, the screening of WDC video and playing of the Watershed Anthem.

The NAKSHA programme aims to create and update land records to ensure accurate and reliable documentation of land ownership. The initiative will empower citizens, improve ease of living, enhance urban planning, and reduce land-related disputes, a government press release said.

The IT-based system for property record administration will foster transparency, and efficiency and support sustainable development.

The Survey of India is the technical partner for the NAKSHA programme which is responsible for conducting aerial surveys and providing orthorectified imagery, through third-party vendors, to state and Union Territory governments. The end-to-end web-GIS platform will be developed by the Madhya Pradesh State Electronic Development Corporation (MPSEDC) and storage facilities will be provided by the National Informatics Centre Services Inc.

States and Union Territory governments are scheduled to conduct field surveys and ground truthing using the orthorectified imagery, ultimately leading to the final publication of urban and semi-urban land records.

The NAKSHA pilot programme is expected to cost approximately Rs 194 crore, fully funded by the Government of India, as stated in a press note issued by the Ministry of Rural Development.