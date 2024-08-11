Bengal doctor murder case: Superintendent of Kolkata college removed

Kolkata: Two days after the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital, the West Bengal health department has ordered the removal of its medical superintendent-cum- vice principal Dr Sanjay Vashisth.

The dean of student affairs, Dr Bulbul Mukhopadhyay has been assigned to carry out the responsibilities of Vashisth, who has been transferred as a professor of the National Medical College & Hospital.

Sources said that since the mishap took place questions have been raised from various sections, including the agitating house staff and medical students on whether superintendent-cum- vice principal could deny his responsibilities in the matter.

Meanwhile, the R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital authorities have also sent a communique to the two outsourced security agencies providing security staff to the hospital to ensure that all scavenging workers working under the agencies wear designated uniforms and sport their identity cards without any exception with immediate effect.

At the same time, an order has been issued by the hospital authorities that all leaves except prior approved ones for all categories of staff at the institute have been cancelled.

Sources said that since a parallel probe, one by the special investigation team of city police and the second by an internal committee, is going into the matter, anyone might be required for questioning in the case. In view of this, the leaves have been cancelled.

Dr Bulbul Mukhopadhyay, who will be handling Vashisth’s responsibilities henceforth, is a member of the internal probe committee for the time being.

The hospital authorities have already suspended two security personnel who were on duty on the night the mishap took place.

A man was arrested for the rape and murder of a female doctor on Saturday. The doctor was also pursuing a postgraduate degree at the medical college and hospital. She was found dead at the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Friday. Students

Massive protests erupted among junior doctors and medical professionals in medical colleges and hospitals across the state following the incident.