Mansoor Presents Paper at National Seminar

Bagalkot: Mohammad Mansoor Ujire delivered a notable presentation titled “Reviving Ancient Insights: Integrating Indian Knowledge Into Modern Supply Chain Management” at the One Day National Conference on ‘Indian Knowledge in Multidisciplinary Research’ hosted by BVVS Akkamahadevi College.

Mansoor’s paper explored the integration of ancient Indian principles with contemporary supply chain practices, highlighting their relevance in optimizing efficiency and sustainability. The presentation received acclaim for its innovative approach and insightful analysis.