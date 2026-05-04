Bengal polls 2026: Trends show four districts where no Trinamool candidate is leading

Kolkata: The trends in counting of votes so far for the 293 Assembly seats show that there are four districts in West Bengal where Trinamool Congress candidates are not leading in any constituency.

These four districts are Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri in North Bengal, and Jhargram and West Burdwan district in South Bengal.

The four Assembly constituencies in Jhargram district are Nayagram, Gopiballavpur, Jhargram and Binpur (ST), and as per the trend as of 10.30 a.m., the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates are leading in all four constituencies. Jhargram is a part of the tribal-dominated Jangalmahal area, once a CPI(M) fortress, which subsequently turned into a strong Trinamool Congress bastion after 2011.

During the last few years of Left Front rule in West Bengal, the entire Jharkhand district became a strong Maoist belt.

The five Assembly constituencies in Alipurduar district are Kumargram (ST), Kalchini (ST), Alipurduar, Falakata (SC) and Madarihat (ST), and as per the trend as of 10.30 a.m., the BJP candidates are leading in all five.

The seven Assembly constituencies in Jalpaiguri district are Dhupguri (SC), Maynaguri (SC), Jalpaiguri (SC), Rajganj (SC), Dabgram-Phulbari, Mal (ST) and Nagrakata (ST), and as per the trend as of 10.30 a.m., the BJP candidates are leading in all seven.

Both Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar, in the Terai and Dooars region of West Bengal, are basically tea garden belts, where tribal and Rajbangshi voters are major factors

The seven Assembly constituencies in West Burdwan district are Pandabeswar, Durgapur (Purba), Durgapur (Paschim), Raniganj, Jamuria, Asansol (Dakshin) and Asansol (Uttar), and as per the trend as of 10.30 a.m., the BJP candidates are leading in all seven.

In Asansol (Dakshin), the sitting BJP legislator and the fashion designer-turned-politician, Agnimitra Paul, is comfortably leading.

West Burdwan district is a coal-mining and thriving steel belt in West Bengal.

While addressing successive campaign rallies before the two-phase elections on April 23 and April 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had forecast that there would be several districts in West Bengal, where Trinamool Congress would not be able to open their accounts.