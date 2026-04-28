Bengal polls: Central forces put on standby to escort intimidated voters to voting booths on SOS call

Kolkata: As West Bengal is heading for the April 29 second phase of Assembly polls for the 142 constituencies, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed the central forces deployed to be ready to answer the call of the intimidated voters and escort them to the polling booths.

“In the first phase of polls on April 23, the polling process within the polling booths was absolutely peaceful. However, there were complaints from a section of voters about facing intimidation while they were on the way to cast their votes. To eliminate that menace in the second phase of polls, the ECI has directed the nodal officers to keep a section of the central forces ready to answer the clarion call of the intimidated voters and escort them up to the polling stations,” said an insider from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

In the second phase, he added, the focus of the ECI is not just to ensure booth-level security but also to ensure elimination of voters’ intimidation, especially in the administrative administration of the Diamond Harbour subdivision in South 24 Parganas district, considering the records of electoral violence in this pocket.

“Any voter facing intimidation on the polling day will be able to contact the CEO’s office through a dedicated helpline number or through email. The identity of the complainant will be kept confidential. On receiving the complaint, if necessary, a section of the central forces will reach the area where the voters are being intimidated and escort the voters concerned to the polling booths,” said the CEO’s office insider.

In fact, the CEO of West Bengal, Manoj Kumar Agarwal, has issued an appeal to voters in the second phase to vote with a fear-free mind. “Your security is our responsibility. We have made all arrangements to fulfil that responsibility,” he said.

The second phase of polls will be conducted under the blanket security cover of 2,407 companies of central armed forces, including the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), India Reserve Battalion (IRB) and armed police wings from other states, in addition to personnel from Kolkata Police and West Bengal Police.

The supervision of the polling process will be done by 142 general observers, one each for the 142 Assembly constituencies and 95 police observers, up from 84 in the first phase on April 23. The 142 Assembly constituencies are scattered over six districts and the state capital, Kolkata.

The results will be declared on May 4.