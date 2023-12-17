Bengal station tragedy: Eastern Railways to conduct health audits of water tanks

Kolkata: After a giant overhead water tank collapsed at Burdwan railway station in West Bengal this week leaving three dead and over 30 injured, the Eastern Railways has decided to conduct health audits of all water tanks which have crossed certain years since installation in the state.

Railways insiders said that the audit will be done at all the main divisions of Eastern Railway and on the basis of the findings, the future course of action for all these water tanks will be decided.

Meanwhile, the specimens of the collapsed water tank at Burdwan station had been sent for forensic examination and after findings are available, the railways will be clear about the reasons that led to that collapse.

Railways insiders said that a highly-sophisticated technology will be used for conducting the health audits involving experts from the related fields. Among the majors findings that be brought under its audit will include the maximum water carrying capacity of these tanks at their current stages of health, the extent of corrosion in the inner part of the tanks because of years of usage and the conditions of the holding capacity of the structural-frames holding the tanks, among others.

Three persons were killed and over 30 were injured aftre the giant water tank with a water holding capacity of 15,000 gallons collapsed on December 13 at Burdwan railway station in East Burdwan district. Currently, 10 of the injured persons are still under treatment at a local hospital.