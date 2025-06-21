Bengaluru: 16 return from Iran, receive warm welcome

Bengaluru: A warm welcome was accorded to 16 individuals who returned safely to Bengaluru from Iran on Saturday at the Kempegowda International Airport.

Independent MLA Puttaswamy Gowda, representing the Gauribidanur Assembly seat and the family members of the repatriated individuals greeted them warmly.

MLA Gowda handed over the Indian Tricolour to the returnees and raised slogans of “Bharat Mata ki Jai” along with them.

Speaking to the media, he stated that most of the returnees were residents of Alipura village in Chikkaballapura district.

“There are still about 80 people from Alipura village stranded in Iran. I have spoken to the Chief Minister and Union Ministers about the matter, and arrangements will be made to bring them back soon in a day or two,” he said.

The returnees had first arrived in Delhi and were subsequently brought to Bengaluru. They explained that their initial intention was to visit Iran and explore business opportunities. However, once the bombing began, they feared they might never be able to return to India. They expressed their gratitude to the officers of the Indian Embassy, as well as to the state and Union governments, for the assistance provided.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had said recently that students from the state currently stuck in conflict-ridden Israel and Iran are being well taken care of by authorities there, and will be brought back soon.

“I spoke to the concerned persons about this in the morning. The airports there are currently shut down. In one or two days, the airports might open, and immediately, the students will be brought back to the state. All of them are safe and are being well taken care of. We will try to bring them back sooner,” said Siddaramaiah.

He added that the state government has written to the Ministry of External Affairs, seeking the safe return of students.

Authorities have also stated that they are in constant touch with the concerned officers and staff, and action is being taken on a need basis, evaluating the existing conditions.

The Office of the Deputy Chairman of the NRI Forum of Karnataka issued an official statement regarding this. H.S. Satish, Special Officer attached to the Deputy Chairman, stated that the strife between Israel and Iran has caused concern and panic among foreigners currently residing in Iran.

Earlier, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy, had held a video call with several Kannadigas currently stranded in Israel due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran. He inquired about their well-being and safety.

The Union Minister spoke with the Kannadigas from his official residence. During the conversation, the Minister inquired about their well-being and assured them of the Union government’s complete support.

The Minister stated that he would immediately discuss the matter with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the safe and swift return of the people to their homeland.



