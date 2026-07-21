Bengaluru civic staff attacked during anti-encroachment drive in Shivajinagar, 10 detained

Bengaluru: Civic authorities conducting a footpath encroachment clearance drive in Bengaluru’s Shivajinagar locality were allegedly attacked with pepper spray and helmets on Tuesday, triggering tension in the communally sensitive area and prompting heavy police deployment.

Reacting to the development, Bengaluru Urban Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda condemned the alleged attack on civic authorities during a footpath encroachment clearance drive in Shivajinagar, describing the perpetrators as “rowdies” and asserting that every person involved would be arrested.

The incident occurred near the Shivajinagar bus terminal during an anti-encroachment operation undertaken by the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA). Officials alleged that a group of individuals obstructed the drive, assaulted civic staff, and used pepper spray against personnel engaged in the operation.

According to civic authorities, the encroachment clearance drive began around 9 a.m. after due announcements were made in the area. However, tensions escalated when a group of people allegedly intervened and attacked officials.

“We started the encroachment clearance operation at 9 a.m. after making announcements. We do not know who they were. They started assaulting us and sprayed pepper spray on us. Senior Assistant Executive Engineers were attacked,” a BBMP supervisor told reporters, adding that an Assistant Engineer was allegedly attacked with a helmet.

The JCB operator involved in the demolition drive also alleged that he was assaulted. “They came in a group and asked me to stop the work. Later, they sprayed pepper spray and fled from the spot,” he said.

Officials stated that activists associated with local organisations engaged in a heated argument with GBA personnel and police before the situation turned violent. Municipal engineers and field staff were allegedly targeted during the commotion.

Given Shivajinagar’s history as a communally sensitive locality, senior police officers rushed to the spot and deployed additional personnel as a precautionary measure. The encroachment drive was temporarily halted before resuming under heavy police protection.

Subsequently, Bengaluru Police, along with senior GBA officials, carried out the clearance operation and removed encroachments around the Shivajinagar Bus Stand area.

Police have so far detained 10 people in connection with the incident. Another accused, said to be a pro-Kannada activist, is reportedly absconding. Investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding his presence at the site and his alleged role in obstructing the government-authorised operation.

Reacting to the incident, Krishna Byre Gowda said the accused were not poor individuals trying to earn a livelihood but anti-social elements who had attacked government representatives performing their duties.

“Every person involved in assaulting government representatives will be arrested. I have issued strict instructions to the Police Commissioner and GBA officials in this regard,” the Minister said.

He further noted that the encroachment drive was being conducted in compliance with directions of the Supreme Court.

“When implementing the directives of the Hon’ble Supreme Court, assaulting government representatives is a grave offence. We stand firmly with officers discharging their public duties in accordance with the law. We will not spare anyone who attacks officials performing their duties,” he said.

The Minister added that he has remained in constant contact with GBA and police officials and is closely monitoring developments. “We are working together and will take exemplary action against those responsible,” Krishna Byre Gowda said.

A complaint is being registered at the Commercial Street Police Station, and further investigation into the incident is underway.



