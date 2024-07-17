Bengaluru FC sign Spanish midfielder Pedro Capo

Bengaluru: Bengaluru FC have announced the signing of Spanish midfielder Pedro Capo on a one-year-deal.

The 33-year-old, who primarily operates as a defensive midfielder, can also slot in at centre-back and most recently turned out for Segunda Division side Eldense CF.

“I’m really glad to have signed with Bengaluru FC, one of the best clubs in India. The opportunity to come to India presented itself to me a few years ago, but I felt the time was not right. My conversations with Gerard (Zaragoza) have given me a lot of enthusiasm, and a desire to perform and I think now is the right time for me to move to India and live an intense experience,” said Capo to BFC media team.

Capó began his career with the youth academies at Spanish teams La Salle Mahón, Atlético Villacarlos and Penya Cuitadella before joining Segunda Division B side Sporting Mahónes in 2009. He then moved between Celta de Vigo B, RCD Mallorca B, CD Atlético Baleares, Arroyo CP, CD Llosetense, SD Leioa and CE Sabadell FC, in the Spanish third division, amassing over 350 appearances, before achieving promotion with Sabadell in 2020. In 2021, he signed for Eldense in the Segunda Division and went on to captain the side.

“We’re really glad to bring in Pedro, who has been a consistent performer with all the teams he has played for in his career so far. He is capable of playing in several defensive positions, and we believe his abilities will compliment those of the players around him. He also brings with him rich experience of playing in some of the toughest Leagues in Spain, which I am sure he will impart to the young players on the squad,” said Darren Caldeira, Bengaluru FC’s director of Football.

Capó, who will travel to Bengaluru and join the Blues in pre-season ahead of their Durand Cup 2024 campaign, becomes Zaragoza’s 7th signing of the summer, after the acquisitions of Alberto Noguera, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Edgar Mendez, Mohamed Salah, Rahul Bheke and Lalthuammawia Ralte.

“Pedro is a player with immense experience in the Spanish Segunda B and one who I am sure will do well for us. He’s a leader on the pitch, and both his previous teams earned promotion to La Liga 2. He’s very good at organising a team’s defensive shape, and one whose tactical intelligence and physical presence will be crucial to our efforts this season. I’m looking forward to having him join the group,” said Bengaluru FC Head Coach, Gerard Zaragoza.

The Blues begin their 2024-25 campaign with a Durand Cup encounter against the Indian Navy Football Team on July 31 in Kolkata.