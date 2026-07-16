Bengaluru law student dies after stabbing; jilted lover, his brother arrested

Bengaluru: A law student, who was allegedly stabbed by the brother of her former boyfriend-turned jilted lover in Bengaluru’s Kodihalli area, succumbed to her injuries, prompting the registration of a murder case and the arrest of both accused, police said on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Amrutha (22), was pursuing a law degree and was employed at a diagnostic centre. Some inputs gathered by police also stated that she had worked at a pizza outlet. The incident took place between 4 p.m. and 4.30 p.m. on July 13 near her residence off HAL Road in the limits of the Jeevan Bheemanagar police station.

According to the police, Amrutha and Dhanush, who lived in the same locality, had been in a relationship for nearly four years. The two families had also become acquainted during an ‘Om Shakti’ religious gathering.

Investigators said Amrutha ended the relationship after discovering that Dhanush had allegedly concealed the fact that he had previously been married, was divorced, and had a child. Police are, however, verifying reports regarding Dhanush’s marital status as part of the ongoing investigation.

Following the breakup, Dhanush allegedly continued to pursue Amrutha and had reportedly threatened her for rejecting his advances.

On July 13, Dhanush and his younger brother, Surya, allegedly went to Amrutha’s residence. During an altercation, Surya is accused of attacking Amrutha with a knife, stabbing her in the chest and back.

Amrutha collapsed on the road in a pool of blood and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors treated her for two days. However, she succumbed to her injuries on the evening of July 15.

After the attack, Surya allegedly attempted to flee the scene but was caught by local residents and handed over to the police.

The Jeevan Bheemanagar police have registered an FIR against Surya and Dhanush and arrested both of them. A murder case has been booked, and further investigation is underway.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Vikram Amathe said the incident occurred on Monday between 4 p.m. and 4.30 p.m. and added that the motive behind the crime is still under investigation.

“The reports regarding the accused’s marital status are also being verified,” the officer said.

The incident has once again highlighted concerns over crimes arising from failed relationships and the safety of women in the city.