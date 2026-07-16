K’taka BJP chief accuses govt of being ‘anti-Hindu’, ‘anti-farmer’; threatens protests

Haveri (Karnataka): BJP State President and MLA, B.Y. Vijayendra, on Thursday accused the Karnataka government of being ‘anti-Hindu’ and ‘anti-farmer’ and threatened to hold protests.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will stage a strong protest against the government in Karnataka, for pursuing anti-Hindu and anti-farmer policies and indulging in minority appeasement,” Vijayendra claimed.

Addressing the media in Haveri, Vijayendra alleged that incidents of violence against Hindus had increased since the Congress came to power in the State.

“From the day the Congress government assumed office, atrocities against Hindus have continued unabated. Murders are taking place, and Karnataka has become a safe haven for communal elements due to the government’s appeasement politics. Such elements have gained the confidence that the state government will protect them irrespective of the crimes they commit,” Vijayendra alleged.

Citing recent incidents, Vijayendra referred to the attack on Lohith Kurubar and his friends in Haveri, in which one of the victims allegedly lost a hand after a dispute during a local festival. He also mentioned the murder of Shivaji Rao in Rattehalli and claimed that similar incidents had occurred in Koppal and Yellapur.

Announcing another major agitation, Vijayendra said BJP legislators, Members of Parliament, Members of the Legislative Council, former MLAs and former MLCs would participate in a large protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Friday (July 17) against what he alleged were the government’s “anti-farmer” policies.

He accused Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar of attempting to acquire thousands of acres of agricultural land in Bidadi for a proposed township project and stating that he will do it only with the consent of the farmers.

“On one hand, farmers are being threatened by anti-social elements, and on the other, the Chief Minister is claiming that land will be acquired only with their consent. This is nothing but a deceptive drama. The government must immediately announce a farmer-friendly decision on Bidadi,” Vijayendra said.

“Farmers are in distress due to deficient rainfall. Merely sitting in an air-conditioned room in Bengaluru and writing letters to the Prime Minister is not enough. Ministers should visit districts, understand the problems faced by farmers and formulate relief measures,” he said, while criticizing the delay in filling the Agriculture Minister’s post.

On the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Vijayendra said BJP workers had accepted the exercise as a challenge and were actively participating in voter list verification despite what he claimed as “government conspiracies.”

He also criticised the government’s reported move to issue Permanent Resident Certificates (PRCs).

The BJP leader further opposed the proposal to establish Karnataka’s second international airport near Kanakapura, the native place of CM Shivakumar, alleging that the decision was driven by “real estate interests.”

He suggested that the airport be developed near Tumakuru instead, arguing that it would benefit central and northern Karnataka and that sufficient government land was available in the region.

Vijayendra urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to intervene and oppose the State government’s policies, warning that “the curse of farmers” could bring down the government if their concerns continue to be ignored.



