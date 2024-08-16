Bengaluru-Mangaluru Private Bus Overturns at Farangipet, Several Injured

Mangaluru: Several passengers were injured after a private bus plying from Bengaluru to Mangaluru overturned at Farangipet on August 16.

The incident took place near Farangipet. It is learnt that the private bus was plying from Bengaluru to Mangaluru.

It is suspected that the driver lost control of the bus due to drowsiness. The bus hit some trees before it overturned. Five to six passengers on the bus were seriously injured. Some other passengers sustained minor injuries.

The locals rushed to the spot to rescue the passengers trapped in the bus. All the passengers have been rescued and admitted to a private hospital in Mangaluru.