Bengaluru: Row as youth stopped from boarding Metro train over ‘unbuttoned shirt’



Bengaluru: A youth here on Tuesday was allegedly stopped by the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials from boarding the Metro train as his shirt was unbuttoned.

The BMRCL staff at the Doddakallasandra Metro Station had apparently asked the youth to button up his shirt and come to the Metro station with clean clothes, otherwise he would not be allowed to enter the Metro station.

Meanwhile, the co-passengers “intervened” and one of the passengers recorded the incident and shared it on social media.

“One more cloth/attire related incident happened in front of me just now. A labourer was stopped and told to stitch up his top two buttons. When did Namma Metro become like this?” the co-passenger posted on X, tagging BMRCL and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya.

Meanwhile, the BMRCL said that all passengers are treated equally.

“No differentiation will be made on the basis of whether the passengers are rich or poor, men or women. The officials suspected that the passenger was in an inebriated state, and he was made to stand to ensure he would not trouble women and children while travelling on the Metro. After counselling, he was allowed to travel,” an official said.

Earlier, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation had sacked a security staffer following public outcry over the BMRCL staff not allowing a farmer to board the train.

The farmer was wearing tattered clothes and carried a bag on his head.



