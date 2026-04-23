Bengaluru: Social media influencer booked for allegedly blackmailing clinic owner, demanding Rs 1.5 cr

Bengaluru: A female social media influencer has been accused of blackmailing a city-based clinic owner for Rs 1.5 crore after allegedly befriending him under the pretext of promoting his clinic, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the complaint was filed by 31-year-old Karthik Putha, owner of HK Permanent Make-Up Clinic, at the Jayanagar Police Station in Bengaluru.

In his complaint, he stated that he came into contact with influencer Sadhana Shetty in connection with promotional activities for his clinic. The two later developed a friendship and reportedly met frequently.

According to the complaint, the two went on several dates, during which Sadhana allegedly recorded private photos and videos of Karthik without his consent. She is accused of later using these videos to blackmail him.

Karthik alleged that Sadhana extorted large sums of money from him and demanded Rs 1.5 crore. He further claimed that she sent the videos to his family members after he refused to meet her demands.

Under alleged threats, Karthik said he transferred Rs 5 lakh online and paid another Rs 5 lakh in cash. He also claimed to have given her a gold ring worth Rs 30,000, a gold chain worth Rs 70,000, and an iPhone worth Rs 1.5 lakh.

Despite receiving these items and money, Sadhana allegedly continued to demand Rs 1.5 crore. When he failed to pay, she is said to have sent messages to his wife on WhatsApp, leading to disputes within his family.

Based on the complaint, police have issued a notice to Sadhana Shetty and initiated a preliminary enquiry. During questioning, she reportedly denied all allegations.

Police have asked her to appear again for further enquiry and have issued another notice in connection with the case.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 308(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 66(E) and 67 of the Information Technology Act.

According to the FIR, Karthik first met the accused at a café, after which she grew close to him. She allegedly threatened that if he failed to pay Rs 1.5 crore, she would send their private videos to his wife. She had also told him that she would delete the videos once she received the money.

The FIR further states that after paying a substantial amount, when Karthik informed her that he could not pay more, the accused allegedly sent audio and video clips to his wife. Following this, marital discord reportedly arose between Karthik and his wife.

Amid this, the accused is said to have frequently visited his clinic and continued to demand money. Karthik has urged the police to initiate action against her. The police have taken up further investigation.



