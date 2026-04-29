Bengaluru wall collapse: CM declares Rs 5 lakh compensation; Kumaraswamy seeks a thorough probe

Bengaluru: Seven people, including three children, were killed after a compound wall of government-run Bowring Hospital collapsed following heavy rain in Shivajinagar on Wednesday, prompting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to visit the spot and pull up officials over alleged negligence.

Announcing compensation, the Chief Minister said that Rs 5 lakh would be provided to the families of the deceased. He also instructed officials to ensure free treatment for the injured.

The Chief Minister later visited the emergency ward of Bowring Hospital and directed doctors to provide proper medical care to those injured in the incident.

Siddaramaiah expressed deep shock over the tragedy and questioned officials on the steps taken to prevent such incidents.

He asked whether the condition of the old wall had been inspected and raised concerns over the lack of coordination among departments.

He stated that the mishap could have been avoided if adequate precautions had been taken and reprimanded officials for their negligence.

The incident occurred near Bowring Hospital, where the wall reportedly fell on street vendors and others who had taken shelter from the rain. Officials briefed the Chief Minister that seven people had lost their lives in the tragedy.

Siddaramaiah visited Bowring Hospital and inspected the site of the collapse.

He gathered complete details from officials and directed all concerned authorities to be present at the location. Expressing anger over the incident, he ordered an immediate inquiry into the collapse.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy expressed deep shock over the deaths of seven people, including children, after a compound wall collapsed at Bowring Hospital during heavy rain in Bengaluru.

In a statement, Kumaraswamy said the heartbreaking tragedy had left him deeply disturbed.

He conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased and urged the State government to provide all necessary emergency treatment to the injured and extend adequate support to their families. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

The Union Minister said that such incidents continue to recur every time it rains, alleging that the government has failed to learn lessons. He stressed the need for permanent solutions to prevent such disasters in the city.

Questioning the circumstances of the incident, Kumaraswamy called for a thorough investigation into how the compound wall of Bowring Hospital collapsed and also sought to know when it was constructed.

He demanded that responsibility be fixed and strict action be taken against those found negligent.

He further said that supporting the families of the deceased should not be limited to announcing compensation, but should also involve taking strong preventive measures to ensure that such tragic incidents do not recur.

Emphasising that rain management and preparedness must be a continuous process, he criticised the government for acting reactively rather than proactively, likening the situation to “training during wartime instead of being prepared in advance.”