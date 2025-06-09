‘Better the Best by Creating a Problem’: Father Muller Research Week 2025 Inaugurated

Mangalore: Father Muller Research Week 2025 commenced with a compelling call to action—“Better the Best by Creating a Problem”—emphasizing that true innovation is born when we challenge what already works and ask, “What more can I do?”

The week was inaugurated at the Father Muller Medical College DM Hall, marking the start of a celebration of inquiry, collaboration, and innovation. The programme called upon students, researchers, and faculty alike to embrace a spirit of interdisciplinary research to solve real-world healthcare challenges.

The event was graced by Dr G. Arun Maiya, Dean, Manipal College of Health Professions and Head, MAHE Medical Device Hub, Manipal, as Chief Guest. Rev. Fr Ajith B Menezes, Administrator, FMMC/FMCOAHS/FMCOP, presided over the function. Among the dignitaries present were Dr. Antony Sylvan D’Souza, Dean, FMMC, Dr. Ramesh Bhat, Head, Father Muller Research Centre, and Dr. Shivashankara, Principal, FMCOAHS Thumbay and Co-Convenor.

Keynote Highlights

Dr Arun Maiya, in his address, underscored:

The power of teamwork and interdisciplinary research in transforming healthcare

and in transforming healthcare The importance of research, innovation, and entrepreneurship within academic institutions

within academic institutions The role of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) and India’s Faculty Entrepreneurship Policy 2019

and India’s Accessing extramural grants and CSR funding to fuel research goals

to fuel research goals The Medical Innovation Device Hub at MAHE—India’s first PPP in medical technology—funded by the Union Government with Rs 24 crore

He also encouraged collaborative research between FMMC and leading institutions like MAHE and IITs to scale both innovation and impact.

Words of Wisdom from the President

Rev. Fr Ajith B Menezes, in his presidential remarks, congratulated the Research Club and faculty mentors. He shared a powerful analogy from Japanese industry:

“When asked if there are any problems, the Japanese say, ‘Why not create one?’—because only through challenges can progress occur.”

He reminded all that, “Our problem is often that we don’t want to see the problem. But success lies in asking, ‘What more can I do?’—and that is the seed of research.”

A Vision for Innovation at FMRC

Dr Ramesh Bhat, in his welcome address, eloquently conveyed the purpose behind the research week: to inspire faculty and students to venture beyond conventional thinking and engage in collaborative discovery. He emphasized that such platforms nurture a culture where affordable, quality healthcare technologies can be innovated right here at FMCI.

Dr Shivashankara, in his vote of thanks, acknowledged the support of the management and the participation of students and faculty from across institutions, which made the event a success.