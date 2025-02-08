Bharat Beedi Works Celebrates 112th Birth Anniversary of Founder B. Manjunath Pai

Mangalore: The 112th birth anniversary of B. Manjunath Pai, the founder of Bharat Beedi Works Pvt. Ltd., renowned for its 30 Mark Beedi, was celebrated as Founder’s Day at the company’s headquarters.

Speaking on the occasion, the company’s Executive Director, Subraya M. Pai, highlighted the founder’s contributions, the company’s role in society, employment opportunities provided in the region, and the livelihood support offered to tribal communities in North India through the collection and supply of beedi leaves.

Officials from Canara Bank, Union Bank of India, and ICICI Bank were present at the event and expressed appreciation for the company’s contributions.

Chartered Accountant Shivananada Pai recalled the founder’s economic and industrial contributions to the nation and the labor force, emphasizing that his noble values continue to remain relevant today.

The event was attended by company directors Nagendra D. Pai, Sudhir M. Pai, Venkatesh M. Pai, and International Business Executive Abhishek N. Pai. Company Secretary Vasudeva M. Pai delivered the welcome address, while Director Anand G. Paiproposed the vote of thanks.