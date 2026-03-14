Bhopal declared water-scarce zone; immediate ban imposed on new private borewells

Bhopal: In a proactive measure to combat rapidly declining groundwater levels, Bhopal Collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh has declared the entire district a “water-scarce zone” and imposed an immediate ban on the digging of new private tube wells (borewells).

The order, issued under the provisions of the ‘Madhya Pradesh Drinking Water Protection Act, 1986’, prohibits unauthorised drilling of borewells across urban and rural areas of Bhopal district. The administration has warned of strict legal action, including potential FIRs and imprisonment up to two years, against violators who proceed without prior permission from competent authorities.

According to the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department, excessive exploitation of groundwater for agricultural, commercial, and domestic purposes has led to a sharp drop in water tables. Levels in drinking water sources and existing tube wells are falling alarmingly, raising serious concerns about an impending severe drinking water crisis during the upcoming summer months.

Collector Singh emphasised that unchecked borewell digging exacerbates the depletion, threatening municipal supply systems and rural hand pumps.

Similar measures have been adopted in districts like Khargone and Indore in recent years, where seasonal bans (often until June or July) help preserve resources during peak summer demand.

The ban aligns with broader state efforts to promote sustainable water use amid recurring shortages flagged by legislators and environmental reports.

Officials noted that while government departments may seek approvals for essential public drinking water projects, private entities must now obtain explicit permission from designated authorities, such as sub-divisional officers or additional collectors, after due assessment.

Residents and farmers have been urged to adopt water conservation practices, including rainwater harvesting, efficient irrigation, and reduced wastage. The administration is also encouraging reliance on existing surface water sources, treated municipal supplies, and on-going recharge initiatives to mitigate the crisis.

Authorities hope the restriction will stabilise levels and avert acute shortages, ensuring equitable access to drinking water for Bhopal’s growing population.

The order takes immediate effect, with monitoring teams deployed to enforce compliance. Citizens can report violations through district helplines or local PHE offices.