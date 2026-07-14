Bidadi Township row: K’taka BJP chief alleges airport plan linked to CM Shivakumar’s ‘real estate interests’

Kalaburagi: Mounting an attack on Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar over the Bidadi Township Project and lodging of FIRs against farmers, BJP Karnataka President, B.Y. Vijayendra, on Tuesday alleged that the Chief Minister’s push for the proposed second Bengaluru airport in his home region of Kanakapura and the Bidadi Township Project were “calculated moves.”

“Along with the Bidadi Township Project, the Chief Minister is planning to establish the second Bengaluru airport in his home region of Kanakapura. Both are calculated moves. People are talking about the Chief Minister owning thousands of acres of land in these regions,” Vijayendra alleged.

He also accused the government of intimidating farmers by registering FIRs against them following the violent protests by the growers during the land survey for the proposed township project.

Vijayendra further launched a sharp attack on CM Shivakumar, accusing him of intimidating farmers instead of safeguarding their interests and alleging that the government was attempting to threaten farmers through police action.

“After filing complaints against farmers, the government is threatening them and forcing them onto the streets. If the Chief Minister is under the illusion that he can snatch away farmers’ lands, he must come out of that mindset,” Vijayendra said.

“Instead of focussing solely on the township project, the Chief Minister should concentrate on the development of North Karnataka. There is still time for him to correct his priorities,” he said.

Vijayendra clarified that the BJP was not opposed to urban development but opposed the acquisition of agricultural land against the wishes of farmers.

“Does Karnataka need new townships? Yes, certainly. But they cannot be built by snatching away the lands of farmers,” he said.

He further urged the Chief Minister to move beyond what he termed the perception that Bengaluru’s growth alone represented the development of the entire state.

“If he is genuinely concerned about development, he should come out of the illusion that Bengaluru’s development is the state’s overall development and give equal importance to North Karnataka,” he said.

The BJP leader also alleged that the Bidadi Township Project and the proposed second Bengaluru airport in Kanakapura were part of a calculated plan.

He reiterated that the Chief Minister should focus on protecting farmers rather than promoting what he described as “real estate interests.”

“If he had genuinely cared about farmers, the situation would never have reached a stage where they were forced to take to the streets in protest. His priorities became evident immediately after assuming office when he announced the implementation of the Bidadi Township Project. He has also been pushing for the second Bengaluru airport in his native Kanakapura,” he said.

Vijayendra said he would write to the Chief Minister urging the government to locate the proposed second Bengaluru airport between Bengaluru and Tumakuru instead of Kanakapura.

“If the second airport is established between Bengaluru and Tumakuru, it will benefit North Karnataka as well. Naturally, the Chief Minister’s interest in the Bidadi Township Project will diminish,” he added.



